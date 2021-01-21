Germantown police search for missing man

The Germantown Police Department is investigating a missing person complaint involving 81-year-old Nathan Rast.

Rast is a resident of Germantown and was last seen on January 21, 2021 at

approximately 11 a.m. in the 7200 block of Mont Blanc Drive.

Rast is a white male, 5 ft. 11 in. tall, weighing approximately 165 lbs. and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a plaid flannel shirt.

Rast’s vehicle is a white 2016 Lexus ES350 bearing TN license plate 4J3-2W3.

Rast’s family is concerned for his safety as he has not returned home. Please see photos below.

Contact Germantown Police at 901-754-7222 or by email at tips@germantown-tn.gov with any information regarding his whereabouts.