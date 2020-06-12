Germantown Presbyterian ‘plants to teach’

During the month of May the Children’s Ministry at Germantown Presbyterian Church (GPCKids) presented a unit discussing the needs of people in the community during this health crisis.

All month, GPCKids hosted a canned food drive, and families were encouraged to drop canned goods by the church office or at drive-through locations when families picked up Sunday School materials during the week for their children. Students in the fifth grade have the ongoing opportunity to volunteer on Thursdays with other church members at a Mid-South Food Bank mobile distribution center in Cordova.

On May 31, Director of Children’s Ministry Anna White hosted a Gardening Gathering on the South Field at GPC.

Children finished out this month painting their own garden pots then planting basil and rosemary seeds.

Parents and their children showed up, socially distanced on their beach towels, and interacted with each other safely while children painted and planted.

The focus of this unit was on food growth and gardening and things people (even children) can do for themselves and their community to support those suffering from food insecurity.

More gardening activities are planned for the future, and anyone is welcome to join.

For more information, email children@germantownpres.org.