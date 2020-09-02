Germantown says bon voyage to longtime Garden Club member

Members of the Germantown Garden Club (GGC) say a fond farewell to twenty-year member, Barbara Pendergrast.She is moving to Oregon to be with her daughter and family. The GGC ladies treated Barbara and her guests with meals for two days, a drive-by with balloons, a scrapbook about her twenty years in the garden club and goody bags. In those years as a club member, Barbara contributed in innumerable ways to GGC programs and events. Her talent for flower arranging, her phenomenal plant knowledge (common and scientific names) and her volunteer spirit were very appreciated and will be greatly missed by the club members, especially when floral designs are needed for the next flower show. GGC’s loss will be a great gain for a garden club in Oregon. Janie Deere, Member GGC