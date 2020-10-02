Germantown schools are running to bring awareness to cancer

The Germantown Municipal School District is running to bring attention to Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The District is hoping to see which school and class earns the most miles by the end of the challenge.

The class that earns the most miles will win a $50 Amazon gift card.

In the case of a tie, it will be settled by a drawing. In addition, the school that earns the most miles will earn a lunch for their Administrative staff from Java Café.

Teachers, administration, and staff members are encouraged to participate too. Remember to be honest and show integrity.

Let’s work together to see how many miles our district can earn to raise awareness for the fight against breast cancer.

Go to www.gmsdk12.org to find the form and participate.