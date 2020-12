The Germantown Municipal School District Holiday Card winners were presented at the annual GMSD Star Awards program.



• ABOVE: Overall Winner: Congratulations to Margaret O’Neil from Riverdale Elementary School.



• Middle School Winner: Congratulations to Anezka Smolders from Houston Middle School.



• Elementary School Winner: Congratulations to Katie Phan from Farmington Elementary School.



• High School Winner: Congratulations to Lillian Hollandsworth from Houston High School.