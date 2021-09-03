Germantown Schools superintendent given contract extension

The Germantown Board of Education has extended Superintendent Jason Manuel’s contract through June 30, 2025.



Board members unanimously approved the extension on Aug. 24 during the regularly scheduled monthly meeting.



In January 2014, Manuel was hired as the first Superintendent of Germantown Municipal Schools.



In related news:

• The 2021 School of the Year Award for Excellence in Architectural Design was approved nominating Forest Hill Elementary School 5-0.



• The Houston High School Softball Field bid was approved 5-0. The concession stand and press box were removed from the plan for now.



• The purchase of 2,100 Chromebooks for $1.1 million was approved 5-0.



• The purchase of 1,570 iPads for $618,501 was approved 5-0.



• The GMSD Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plans was approved 5-0.