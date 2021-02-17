Germantown suspends solid waste collection for the remainder of the week

Due to the ongoing inclement weather, the City of Germantown and Waste Pro have made a mutual decision to suspend solid waste collection for the remainder of the week.

Waste Pro will resume collecting trash and recycling on your regularly scheduled pick-date date starting Monday, February 22.



All yard waste collection (bagged and cart) will be suspended until March 1. The equipment will be used to supplement the collection on household trash and recycling routes for the next week.

Due to the anticipated volume, it is possible that collection, even with the additional equipment, may run behind.

Both the City and Waste Pro appreciates residents’ understanding and cooperation during this time.



If there are any changes, updates will be posted on the City’s website, social media pages and on Nextdoor.