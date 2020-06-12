Germantown to remain in phase 2 until June 15

Per the recommendation of the Shelby County Health Department, the City of Germantown and the rest of the municipalities within the county will remain in Phase II of the Back to Business Plan until June 15.



The recommendation comes from the Health Department officials’ careful analysis of data since the move to Phase II on May 19.

As the Health Department’s daily reports indicate, Shelby County has seen an increase in daily case numbers, particularly after the Memorial Day weekend. For that reason, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and the Shelby County Health Department have decided to maintain the current COVID-19 response level at this time.



Unless there are extraordinary changes in the metrics between now and June 15, the city expects to be able advance to Phase III on that date, but in the meantime, the Health Department will continue to monitor new cases, positivity rate, reproduction rate, testing capacity, hospital capacity and public health capacity.

To continue to move forward with reopening, we must all do our part to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, workplaces and homes.



Per the recommendation of the Shelby County Health Department, it is important that Germantown residents continue to adhere the following precautions: