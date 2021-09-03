Germantown vaccination site will reopen as COVID-19 cases surge again

After being closed for slightly more than two months, the COVID-19 vaccination distribution site at Germantown Baptist Church is scheduled to reopen “early this fall.”



The site was closed on June 24 after nearly four-and-a-half months in operation and more than 68,700 vaccinations administered.



The Germantown site will mainly serve as a distribution center for booster doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

However, other dosages may be made available as needed.



Staff from both the Germantown and Collierville said they “hope to bring to the same level of efficiency and passion when the site reopens this fall.”



Memphis has not announced when the site will be operational.



This decision will depend on the quantity of vaccinations that Memphis is able to receive from the State of Tennessee.

While the church is on board with hosting the distribution on their property, staff of the Germantown Baptist Church were not available to answer any questions regarding the vaccine or distribution.



Inquiries regarding scheduling vaccinations should be directed to the City of Memphis by calling 901.222.SHOT or by visiting covid19.memphistn.gov. Additional information will be provided as it is available.



In the meantime, those interested in volunteering your time and contributing to this incredible cause, visit Volunteer Odyssey’s website and join the Germantown Vaccination Volunteers subgroup.



Once you sign up, you will begin to receive information about available shifts once they open.