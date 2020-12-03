Getting the Call

Last week, Congressman David Kustoff of Germantown, issued the following statement after calling each West Tennessee student who received a nomination to one of the five military academies. Several Germantown students were among those named.

“Congratulations to every West Tennessee student who received a nomination to our military service academies,” said Kustoff. “One of my favorite parts of this job is calling these young men and women to let them know they were nominated to one of our military academies. This is an incredible honor, and I am so proud of these men and women who choose to serve our nation.”

Listed below are the local nominations:

• Ashley Granflund- St. Mary’s Academy – Air Force and Navy

• Christopher Keys – Christian Brothers – Air Force

• Madeleine Hammack – Houston – Air Force

• Manish Bakshi – Houston – Air Force

• Stephen “Darby” Smith – Houston – Air Force

• Tucker Lowrance – Briarcrest – Air Force

• John “Jack” Collins – Memphis University School – Merchant Marine

• Garrett Hall- Briarcrest – Navy and Merchant Marine

• Michael “Trey” Burd – Briarcrest – Navy

• Dean Stutler – Houston – West Point

• Luke Pleban – Evangelical Christian – West Point and Navy

• Reagan Killebrew – Houston – West Point

• Trace Heffernan – Christian Brothers – West Point