• Seniors at Germantown High School were finally able to celebrate graduation at a ceremony held last month at the Renasant Convention Center in downtown Memphis.

Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray was on hand to hand out diplomas.

Students were each allotted six tickets for friends and family. Germantown High School currently serves 2,017 students.

Summer break began on June 17 for Germantown High students.

They are scheduled to return to class on Aug. 9.