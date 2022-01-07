Gibson named vice mayor for fifth time

• The Germantown Board of Mayor and Aldermen met on Dec. 15 to appoint commission members and chairmen. More than 140 residents were appointed to serve on 27 boards and commissions ranging from Beautification to Zoning and Appeals. In addition to commission appointments, Alderman Mary Anne Gibson was unanimously chosen by the Board to serve as Vice Mayor in 2022. This will be Alderman Gibson’s fifth term as Vice Mayor. Gibson was elected as alderman in 2014 and 2018. She is a passionate advocate for public education where she served as the District 5 Board Commissioner on the Shelby County School Board during the pivotal transition period for Memphis City and Shelby County Schools students. Alderman Gibson served our community as the Vice Chairman for the Germantown Parks & Recreation Commission, Chairman of the Farm Park Advisory Group, second Vice President of Germantown United Methodist Women, member of the Germantown Arts Alliance and currently serves as a Board member for the Friends of the Bobby Lanier Farm Park and Leadership Germantown Executive Board.