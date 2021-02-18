Gillespie named the new vice principal of Houston High School

Bill Gillespie has been named the new Vice Principal of Houston High School.

Gillespie is no stranger to HHS or its teachers. With over 25 years of experience in high school education, he brings expertise in instructional leadership, testing coordination, and curriculum supervision to the HHS administration team.

Gillespie attended the University of Tennessee, Knoxville and earned his B.A. in English Literature before completing his M.S. in Curriculum and Instruction in 1996. He additionally holds an EdS in Educational Administration from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville.

Beginning in 1996, he taught multiple English preparations and served as both an assistant and head coach for boys’ and girls’ soccer at Germantown High School.

In 2003, Gillespie transferred to Collierville High School where he continued to teach and coach. During his tenure at CHS, he served as department chair, led ACT preparations, and worked as a PLC Lead as well as the building’s testing coordinator.

For the past four years, Gillespie served as a Secondary Instructional Supervisor for the Germantown Municipal School District and oversaw the adoption and implementation of district curriculum, supported teacher evaluations at Houston High School, and developed and led professional learning.

Gillespie also oversaw district testing coordination and supervised the Visual Arts K-12.

“I’m humbled and excited to become a member of the staff at Houston, and I’m excited by the prospects of supporting the incredible work they do. I relish the opportunity to work more closely with such amazing students, and I can’t wait to get started,” said Mr. Gillespie on being named in the new role.

Gillespie is married to Courtney, an AP and Dual Enrollment Biology teacher at Collierville High, and is the father of Rye and Adler who attend Forest Hill Elementary School.

Missy Abel, Executive Director of Teaching, Learning, and Assessment, is excited for Gillespie to be stepping into her previous role, and that she knows, “Mr. Gillespie’s experience working successfully with the teachers, deep knowledge of ACT improvement programs, skills in data/testing coordination and talents in the supervision of instruction will provide an easy transition for the leadership team and the staff at Houston High School.”