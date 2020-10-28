Girls’ soccer tourney delayed until Friday due to projected rainfall

Due to the projected rainfall from Tropical Storm Zeta expected to hit the Murfreesboro area on Wednesday and Thursday and the resulting likelihood of unplayable conditions at the Richard Siegel Soccer Complex, the decision has been made to postpone the 2020 Girls’ Soccer State Championships by two days.

Houston High School, which is nationally ranked fifth in the country, was scheduled to play Stewarts Creek on Wednesday in the quarterfinals.

The tournament will now be held Friday, Oct. 30 through Monday, Nov. 2 at the Richard Siegel Soccer Complex.

Division I will play quarterfinals on Friday, October 30, semifinals on Saturday, October 31, and championship games on Monday, Nov. 2. Division II will play semifinals on Saturday, Oct. 31 and finals on Sunday, November 1.

Game times will remain as originally scheduled. Keep in mind that the field numbers published for each match are subject to change.

Per the COVID-19 guidelines, ticket sales will be restricted to 1/3 capacity, which amounts to 200 tickets sold per match for all quarterfinal and semifinal games.

Championship matches will be restricted to 667 tickets per game. Tickets for the first rounds of the state tournament will now go on sale at noon CT on Tuesday, October 27 at gofan.co/TSSAA.