Goodwill donation centers closed

Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, all stores and donation centers operated by Memphis Goodwill, Inc. are closed.
In West Tennessee, this impacts locations in Shelby and Tipton counties. It also includes the Corporate office in Memphis.
In North Mississippi, this impacts our locations throughout our Goodwill territory: Alcorn, Benton, Desoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tate, Tippah, Tishomongo and Union counties.
“Thank you to our generous donors, shoppers and loyal employees who have supported Memphis Goodwill’s mission of employment and jobs training for more than 90 years. We look forward to opening our doors again as soon as conditions permit. And remember: we can get through this if we all work together and support each other!”