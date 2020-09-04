GPAC announces fall programming at the Grove



The inaugural season lineup at the Grove at GPAC is here and tickets are now on sale. GPAC’s new outdoor venue will host a variety of concerts, films, food events and plenty of family entertainment this fall.

Programming will begin Wednesday, September 16 and run through Sunday, October 18. Gates will open at 5 p.m. for all programming. See below for a full schedule of events.

Wednesdays – Music & Movies

Gates open at 5 p.m.; movie starts at 6 p.m.

From 5 to 6 p.m., the First Horizon Foundation Plaza will be open for drinks and a musician/duo will perform. Food trucks will also be available.

September 16 – Take Me to the River

September 23 – La La Land

September 30 – Shine a Light

October 7 – The Wizard of Oz

October 14 – Loving Vincent

Thursdays – Dine Out in The Grove

Gates open at 5 p.m.; movie starts at 6 p.m.

From 5 to 6 p.m., the First Horizon Foundation Plaza will be open for drinks and a musician/duo will perform. Food will also be available.

September 17 – Hosted by Chef Ryan Trimm (Nextdoor, Sweet Grass, 117 Prime, Sunrise Memphis and 3rd & Court); Movie: Julie & Julia

September 24 – Hosted by Chef Ernie Mellor (Hog Wild BBQ); Movie: Kings of Beer

October 1 – Hosted by Amanda and Dave Krog (Dory); Movie: Jiro Dreams of Sushi

October 8 – Hosted by Chef Roel Mesta (The Village at Germantown); Movie: Chocolat

October 15 – Hosted by Glenda Hastings (Napa Café); Movie: The Hundred Foot Journey

Fridays – Family Night in The Grove

Gates open at 5 p.m.; movie starts at 6 p.m.

Food trucks, Mempops and beverages for the young and young at heart will be available on the First Horizon Foundation Plaza.

September 18 – Sing with Josh Threlkeld

September 25 – Annie with Hoops & Taps

October 2 – Lemony Snicket’s a Series of Unfortunate Events with Michelle & Jeremy Shrader

October 9 – Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory with Magic Mr. Nick

October 16 – Coco with Side Street Steppers

Saturdays – Concerts in The Grove

Gates open at 5 p.m.; concert starts at 6 p.m.

Beginning at 5 p.m., the First Horizon Foundation Plaza will be open for drinks. Food trucks will also be available.

September 19 – Memphis Ukulele Band

September 26 – Opera Goes to Broadway

October 3 – To Be Announced

October 10 – Ketch Secor & Molly Tuttle

October 17 – Memphis Symphony Orchestra

Sundays – Jazz in The Grove

Gates open at 5 p.m.; music starts at 6 p.m.

Beginning at 5 p.m., the First Horizon Foundation Plaza will be open for drinks. Food trucks will also be available.

September 20 – Annie Sellick

September 27 – Kirk Whalum

October 4 – Joyce Cobb

October 11 – Stephen Lee & Friends

October 18 – Mike Jones