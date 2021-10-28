GPD, Cop Stop partnering to raise funds for officer’s infant daughter

The Germantown Police Department and Cop Stop are teaming up in an effort to raise money for Officer Brian Quinn’s infant daughter, Caroline.



Caroline, has been working hard to stay healthy while fighting against atrioventricular septal defect (AVSD).

When this beautiful four-month old girl was born, doctors discovered that certain parts of her heart were never fully developed.



Caroline was born without one of the main walls in her heart that separates oxygenated blood from non-oxygenated blood, which puts a strain on her lungs, among other organs.



Caroline has already had two heart surgeries and has most recently spent some time in the ICU.



Like her father, Caroline has already proven to be a fighter who is determined to overcome adversity.



With the continued love and support from her family, the community and her extended Germantown Police Department family, Caroline will overcome these tough times.



In an effort to support the Quinn family, Cop Stop will be raising money by smoking 8 to 10 pound Boston butts and selling them for $50 each. Cop Stop is also selling 20 ounce stainless steel insulated tumblers provided by Burnin’ Love Laser Engraving for $25, as well as “Sweet Caroline” wristbands for $5.



The Boston butts will be smoked on Dec. 3 and 4. All items will be available for pick up at the Tanner Pavilion at the Germantown Charity Horse Show grounds on December 4.



The deadline to order a tumbler and wristbands is Nov. 26.



You can place an order by visiting https://www.cognitoforms.com/SouthernAddictionMeatsAndCheeses/QuinnTumblerAndWristbandOrderForm?fbclid=IwAR3GOinlohnQDadKfsjIwqxeLeOfSq4105SjkAF1_f5YB_yCcEt-UT_BWLg



The deadline to order a Boston butt is November 30 and you can place an order by visiting https://www.cognitoforms.com/SouthernAddictionMeatsAndCheeses/QuinnSmokedBBQButts?fbclid=IwAR3hAguXmjLHo7eiGrsrbdftOyJc3D8WBR-7VNBOj41T9F8a4J4UzTShT-4



If you wish to make a monetary donation, please visit Paragon Bank and ask to make a donation under the “Caroline Quinn Fundraiser.”



• Monetary donations will also be accepted through PayPal to bquinnfundraiser@gmail.com. Please make sure to write “donation” in the memo.T