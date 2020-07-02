Health Department hosts mask survey

The Shelby County Health Department would like to get your feedback regarding how you feel about wearing masks/facial coverings to protect yourself and others from the COVID-19 virus.

This survey is completely anonymous and will only take about 5 minutes to complete to get started.

Go to www.surveymonkey.com/r/MaskUsageinShelbyCounty.This survey is active until Monday, July 06.

The Shelby County Health Department, Joint COVID-19 Task Force, and University of Memphis created a Mask Usage Survey.

This quick survey will help evaluate mask utilization in Shelby County during this current pandemic, and will allow health officials to learn more about how they can improve communication and education around wearing masks/facial coverings to protect from the COVID-19 virus.