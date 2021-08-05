On Tuesday, the Shelby County Health Department issued Health Order No. 24, effective Aug. 3 at noon until Aug. 31.
It includes recent guidance from the CDC that applies to areas like Shelby County, where the Delta variant is dominant and where a high level of transmission is occurring.
Key information in Health Order No. 24:
Provides updated links to CDC guidance on vaccines and masks;
• Includes a new section on “Vaccinations and Testing,” strongly encouraging everyone to get vaccinated if they are eligible and strongly encouraging employers to require regular COVID-19 testing for all unvaccinated employees, including those who are asymptomatic;
• Highly recommends masks in all indoor settings that are open to the public regardless of whether you are vaccinated; and
• Highly recommends masks in other circumstances that conform with CDC guidance for areas with high transmission rates (i.e., Shelby County).
Health Department issues Order No. 24
On Tuesday, the Shelby County Health Department issued Health Order No. 24, effective Aug. 3 at noon until Aug. 31.