Health Department issues Order No. 24

On Tuesday, the Shelby County Health Department issued Health Order No. 24, effective Aug. 3 at noon until Aug. 31.

It includes recent guidance from the CDC that applies to areas like Shelby County, where the Delta variant is dominant and where a high level of transmission is occurring.

Key information in Health Order No. 24:

Provides updated links to CDC guidance on vaccines and masks;

• Includes a new section on “Vaccinations and Testing,” strongly encouraging everyone to get vaccinated if they are eligible and strongly encouraging employers to require regular COVID-19 testing for all unvaccinated employees, including those who are asymptomatic;

• Highly recommends masks in all indoor settings that are open to the public regardless of whether you are vaccinated; and

• Highly recommends masks in other circumstances that conform with CDC guidance for areas with high transmission rates (i.e., Shelby County).