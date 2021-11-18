By Kathleen Edelmuth

Every year the Southwind Garden Club takes on the pleasurable task of holiday decorating at the Tournament Players Club at Southwind.



This popular event for the members of the Garden Club is a multiday event with members pitching in with tools, ladders, ribbon, wires and anything else needed to provide the holiday spirit.

Led by President Donna Gilpatrick and committee chairs Debbie Richmond, Rebecca Perisho, Sue Perrin, Joy James, Debbie Bailey, along with a host of talented Garden Club members the end result is a holiday wonderland.

• RIGHT: Sue Perrin, Belinda Trainer, Beth Jennings.

• ABOVE: Debbie Richmond.