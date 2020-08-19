Houston announces sell-out for first football home game

Houston High School has announced a sell-out for Friday night’s football game against Christian Brothers High School. No walk-up tickets are available. Details on streaming are coming soon. The rest of the schedule:

8/28 – Briarcrest

9/4 – @ Bolton

9/11 – @ ECS

9/18 – Arlington

10/2 – @ Bartlett

10/9 – Collierville

10/16 – KIPP Collegiate

10/23 – @ Cordova

10/30 – Southwind