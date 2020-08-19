Houston High School has announced a sell-out for Friday night’s football game against Christian Brothers High School. No walk-up tickets are available. Details on streaming are coming soon. The rest of the schedule:
8/28 – Briarcrest
9/4 – @ Bolton
9/11 – @ ECS
9/18 – Arlington
10/2 – @ Bartlett
10/9 – Collierville
10/16 – KIPP Collegiate
10/23 – @ Cordova
10/30 – Southwind
Houston announces sell-out for first football home game
