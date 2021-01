The Houston Mustangs extended their winning streak last week by beating Bartlett 74-62 at home. Houston is now 10-3 on the season and scheduled to play at Collierville on Feb. 5. The Mustangs, now ranked No. 4 in the state, beat Collierville at home on Jan. 21. PICTURED: Amarr Knox drives baseline past Houston’s Antonio Madlock.

Photo by Theron Malone