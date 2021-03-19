Houston handles Clarksville in first round of State playoffs

Photo by David Perry

The Houston Mustangs beat Clarksville 70-58 Thursday night in the first round of the 2021 Class AAA State Boys’ Basketball Tournament in Murfreesboro.

Jonathan Lawson led Houston with 25 points and was 9-for-17 from the field. Lawson also had 6 rebounds in the game.

TJ Madlock chipped in 12 points and 6 rebounds for Houston.

The Dragons were a blistering 17-of-20 from the free throw line.

Houston outrebounded Clarksville 42-25 while shooting 54 percent from the field.

JJ Wheat paced Clarksville with 21 points.

Houston (19-3) will move on to play Oak Ridge at 8:30 p.m. on Friday night.

The boys state championship game is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Crosstown rival Collierville High School will play Cane Ridge at 7 p.m. Friday night.