Houston High grad receives prestigious scholarship

This fall, Houston High School alumni James Boyett (Class of 2021) will join 229 students from across the country who will enroll in universities and colleges with the support of the Stamps Scholarship, making up the 16th class of Stamps Scholars.

With support from the Stamps Scholars programs, these Scholars will pursue their passions of tackling national and global challenges while making impacts on their campuses and communities.

Boyett, of Germantown, has been awarded the Stamps Scholarship and will attend Louisiana State University and plans to study engineering.

Selected from over 320,000 applications, the 16th class of Stamps Scholars was chosen via rigorous processes by their universities and colleges for their academic excellence, leadership experience, dedication to service, and exceptional character.

For these students, the total value of their Stamps Scholarships will be worth up to approximately $36.4 million, with each attending one of 37 partner universities across the US and the UK.

At most partner universities, the Stamps Scholarship covers up to the total estimated cost of attendance for four years of undergraduate study and also includes enrichment funds that Scholars can use for academic and professional development, ranging from study abroad tointernships to independent research. In recent years, Stamps Scholars have used their funds to conduct scientific research in Antarctica, volunteer at a girls’ shelter in Peru, study abroad in Jordan, attend a medical Spanish program in Ecuador, and much more.

Stamps Scholarships are also awarded to select rising juniors at several colleges and universities, including the US Military Academy, the US Naval Academy, the US Air Force Academy, the University of Chicago, and Dartmouth University.

Perhaps the most special benefit of the Stamps Scholarship is the opportunity for Scholars to network with an international community of peers and alumni – from regional conferences and informal meet-ups hosted by partner schools, to the biennial Stamps Scholars National Convention.

In May, around 400 Stamps Scholars gathered for a virtual Stamps Symposium with the theme “Turning Obstacles Into Opportunities.”

“Through our partnerships with these great universities and colleges, we are able to support some truly outstanding young people as they pursue their goals. By creating community among them via our conventions and networking, we help them connect with others across the country and around the world with similar goals and aspirations. This year’s group of new students join us at a time when our alumni network has grown stronger and more capable to be leaders in innovation across STEM, humanities, business, and other fields,” said Roe Stamps, founder and chairman of the Stamps Scholars Program.

Continued engagement from the Stamps alumni network beyond graduation offers many benefits to current Scholars, including one-on-one mentorships with alumni who are professionals in the workforce, as well as virtual panels and Q&A sessions regarding graduate programs, career building, and fellowships.

Stamps Scholars are also among the recipients of prestigious awards including Fulbright, Gates Cambridge, Goldwater, Marshall, Rhodes, Truman, and Schwarzman Scholarships.

Stamps alumni work with top companies and organizations such as Google, Goldman Sachs, and NASA and are pursuing graduate degrees at prestigious institutions such as Harvard University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Stanford University, and the University of Cambridge.

• About the Stamps Scholars Programs

In 2006, Penny and Roe Stamps created merit scholarship programs for undergraduates at their alma maters – the University of Michigan and Georgia Tech.

Penny Stamps passed away in December 2018, but her legacy continues through the Stamps Scholars community, which has grown into an international network with more than 2,600 Scholars and alumni. Find out more at stampsscholars.org.