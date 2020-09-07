Houston High student wins second place in Battle of the Ballots competition

By Priyanka Phaniraj

Houston High School’s Saksham Saksena proudly presents his project celebrating the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment in the Battle of the Ballots competition.

Contestants were asked to create a visual or auditory representation, based on their grade level, in order to commemorate the courageous, hard-working suffragettes who fought for the women’s right to vote.

Creating a historical documentary and placing 2nd in the state, Saksham represents Tennessee and its symbolic role, as it was the 36th and final state to vote and ratify the amendment.

In his documentary, Saksham describes the suffrage movement during the mid-19th century and continues to discuss key reformers such as Lucretia Mott, Elizabeth Stanton, and various other women who contributed to our world today.

By combining animation and the significance of history, this competition allowed him to expand on existing knowledge above the basics of the suffrage movement.

However, through his creation process, he truly discovered the importance of learning and honoring the people of the past. Using his passion for videography, Saksham intends to use this as a chance to educate and give back to his community in an informative method.

Especially during a time where social injustice has become more prevalent, he hopes to inspire the younger generation to learn from the women’s perseverance and inspire their own.

Through any endeavor, whether it be simple, academic pursuits, or the fight for freedom, one should acquire knowledge from history and use it as an encouragement to any life ambition.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ze4eGqRwr40&feature=emb_err_woyt