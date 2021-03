Jonathan Lawson helped lead the Houston Mustangs to a State Championship after a 62-43 win against Cane Ridge.

Coached by former NBA marksman Mike Miller, the Mustangs were the favorite coming into Saturday’s game.

Houston held up to the hype as Lawson and senior TJ Madlock accounted for 26 points and 8 rebounds.

The full story will be in this week’s edition of the Germantown News – Shelby Sun Times