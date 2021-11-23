The best managers are constantly searching for ways to increase productivity, no matter the workplace. Whether you’re in charge of an office or industrial facility, you can boost the efficiency of your workforce with a few simple tips. Here’s how managers can make employees more productive.

Offer Growth Opportunities

While everyone wants to know that there’s room for growth at a job, “growth opportunities” don’t need to encompass only promotions. While you should offer opportunities to move up in responsibility and salary, you can also help employees tap into their inherent potential by providing workshops, mentoring, and coaching.

The more time and effort you put into your employees’ futures, the more they’ll want to do great work for you.

Communicate Early and Often

Every workplace thrives on effective communication, but sometimes managers can seem hypocritical. If employees are encouraged to communicate with their supervisors but aren’t kept well-informed, they may feel a double standard. Talk openly and honestly about everything you can, especially anything that could affect the livelihoods of your workers.

Get To Know Them

No one enjoys feeling like they’re “just their resume.” Make an effort to learn about your staff, especially their interests and aspirations. You have no idea how much it means to an employee when you remember their son’s upcoming birthday and wish him well. While taking an interest in their personal lives helps make them feel valued, you can also learn about untapped skills and abilities!

Create a Comfortable Environment

Comfort is essential for productivity. Ensure your facility has up-to-date heating and cooling systems, so your employees never feel uncomfortable in the workplace. You may need to update your air conditioning system to offer the best environment since proper design is essential to the function of any facility.

Now that you know how managers can make employees more productive, get to know your staff and keep lines of communication open!