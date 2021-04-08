The term “thermal processing” probably doesn’t bring anything common to mind. It’s a scientific term that refers to treating certain materials with excessive heat for various purposes. What does this have to do with the food industry? It actually plays a very important part in the preparation of foods we consume on a regular basis. Ahead, we’ll look into how the food industry uses thermal processing so you can see just how crucial it really is.

Blanching

If you’re any sort of chef or wiz in the kitchen, you probably already know what blanching means. The food manufacturing industry uses thermal processing equipment to blanch fruits and vegetables to prepare them for packing. Blanching destroys microbes by using hot water and steam. Thermal processing also makes vegetables softer and allows them to fit inside containers more easily.

Pasteurization

The food industry uses thermal processing through pasteurization. Compared to blanching, pasteurization is a relatively mild heat treatment for more sensitive products like fruits or milk. This process helps remove disease-causing organisms and it also eliminates organisms that lead to food spoilage, allowing the product to have a longer shelf life.

Sterilization

The major difference between sterilization, pasteurization, and blanching is that sterilization aims to kill all bacteria and bacteria-forming spores. The food industry can’t sterilize all food products, but when it can, it does so. Sterilization requires very high temperatures, which can ruin more sensitive food products. For example, some vegetables are sterilized because if any spores are left on them, they will quickly regrow more bacteria when conditions get better.

You can see how important this process is in making sure that we have the clean and sterile food that we eat every day. We hope learning about this has helped you understand and appreciate your food just a little bit more.