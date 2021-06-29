It’s a fact that almost everyone on any sports team loves the team mom. The team mom is always prepared, carries all the snacks, and supports every kid on the team. If you want to be a team mom for your kid’s athletic adventures, then you can easily learn how to be the best team mom.

Bring the Snacks

Of course, every team mom is famous for her snacks. Oranges, bananas, fruit snacks, nuts, sandwiches, protein bars, and more are great options for the team, especially if the sport is outdoors. For drinks, be sure to bring plenty of cold water, Gatorade and electrolytes, and ice. A cooler is a smart way to keep everything chilled throughout the day.

Extra Supplies

When someone needs a band-aid or extra sunscreen, the team mom is their go-to person. Remember to pack extra supplies before you head out to the game or tournament. Sunscreen, emergency kits, strong tape, lip balm, and more are all essential items to carry.

Coordinate With Other Parents

Since most teams participate in activities outside of the sport, it’s always good to communicate and organize events with the other parents. Team lunches, activities, and sleepovers are sure to be popular with the kids and create a fun team-bonding experience. The team mom needs to make sure all the parents are on the same page with these events.

Support the Kids

As you’re learning how to be the best team mom, you should support all the kids on the team. The team mom needs to be a cheerleader for all the players on the team and maybe even stock up on some of the team’s fan gear, like shirts and hats. Giving support to all the kids is one of the ways you can prepare your athletes for sports competitions. Show the kids that you love and support them because a little encouragement can go a long way.

Being the team mom is a fun experience, no matter what sport your child plays. The next time soccer, baseball, basketball, or another sports season comes around, don’t hesitate to become the best team mom for your kids.