Summer is just around the corner, which means temperatures are about to start heating up. As the weather changes, so should the way you care for your home. To make sure your home can handle the heat, follow these tips on how to get your home ready for the summer.

Revamp your home’s insulation

Insulation isn’t just important for keeping your home warm and toasty in the winter. Unless you want to spend your summer sweltering or are willing to spend a ton of money on your energy bill, it’s a good idea to make sure your home is well-insulated during the summer as well.

If your home is under-insulated, warm summer air will continuously seep into your home, which means your air conditioner will have to work extra-hard to keep your home from turning into a sauna.

To determine if your home is under-insulated, check for signs such as noticeable temperature changes throughout your home, drafts, unusually high energy bills, or the presence of pests. You can also contact an insulation contractor to get a professional opinion.

Clean your air conditioner filters

Your air conditioning system works harder during the summer than during any other season. To avoid putting excess strain on your system, make sure to clean out your air conditioner filters. Doing so will allow air to flow freely through the system rather than being blocked by accumulated dust and other pesky particles. As such, your air conditioner will be more effective at lowering the temperature of your home. Plus, changing your air conditioners filters regularly will also improve the air quality of your home.

Change the direction of your ceiling fan

Most ceiling fans are designed in a way that allows them to spin in two different directions. The direction in which your ceiling fan spins can make a large difference in how warm or cool a room feels. During the summer, you should switch your ceiling fan to spin in a counterclockwise direction. The blades of the fan will push air directly downwards to create a wind chill effect and keep people cool.

To change the direction of your ceiling fan, turn off the fan and wait for the blades to completely stop spinning. Then, locate the direction switch, which is typically located on the motor housing of the fan. Flip the switch to the other side to reverse the direction in which your fan spins.