Going through the police academy is a notoriously draining process for students, no matter how well they try to prepare beforehand. As with any academic endeavor, the support others provide is crucial to the success of students attempting to juggle physical challenges and demanding tests. Here are a few tips on how to help someone entering the police academy for family and friends.

Help Set and Maintain Routines

Among the most significant things the police academy demands of its students are its strenuous routines. The academy often begins with a fitness test, so any prospective students need to start a solid training regimen as soon as possible. Keeping your loved one on track is incredibly helpful whether you act as the coach, the hydration manager, or the timekeeper. You can also check in on your loved one to make sure they’re studying, getting enough rest, and overall, managing their routines in a healthy way.

Lower Stress at Home

For family members, the most impactful contribution they can make to their loved one’s success as a cadet is to lower stress at home. Getting through the police academy requires absolute focus, from field training to memorization of procedures and law. It’s easier to keep up with training when you don’t spend your time worrying about what’s happening at home. Keep the atmosphere at home easy-going and relaxing after a stressful day of classes.

Voice Your Support

One of the best things you can do to help someone entering the police academy is to simply voice your support. At times, the work of a police officer is tough, and knowing what the future holds weighs heavily on a cadet’s shoulders. As a family member or friend, you can remind your loved one that you’re proud of how far they’ve come and that you look forward to seeing where they go.

Luckily for stressed cadets, police academy training often takes less than a year to finish. Start considering ways to celebrate their accomplishment and welcome a new member of law enforcement into your community!