With how much time many of us spend driving, it makes sense that we would want the experience to be an enjoyable painful one. Some of us simply deal with the subpar driving experiences our cars provide us, even when we can improve them with just a little bit of effort. Ahead, you’ll learn how to improve your vehicle’s driving experience so you don’t have to dislike your commute or daily car trips. Depending on how much time you want to spend on this, your car might feel completely different by the time you’re done.

Stay Up to Date With Maintenance

Car maintenance isn’t necessarily a fun task for everyone, but you shouldn’t skip it just because you don’t like it. The longer you let your car go without a good checkup, the worse your experience will be. A lot of the little maintenance tasks will instantly improve how your vehicle drives. If you can’t do your own maintenance, make sure you take your car to a professional as often as needed.

Install New Technology

There’s plenty of newer technology that people don’t know about. Quality-of-life improvements such as navigation and Bluetooth compatibility can make rides more comfortable. There are also plenty of technological upgrades that can increase your car’s performance. Consider installing a tuner or programmer to help your vehicle run at peak efficiency.

Upgrade Your Tires

You may have problems where the rubber meets the road. If you want to improve your vehicle’s driving experience, new tires are a safe bet when it comes to upgrades. They won’t cost you an arm and a leg, and you’ll immediately notice an improvement in steering responsiveness, turn radius, and acceleration.

Add a Cold Air Intake

For those looking for a little more get-up-and-go in their vehicle, a cold air intake is a simple replacement for your engine that can help with both engine performance and fuel efficiency. If your car doesn’t have the kind of acceleration speed you want, a cold air intake helps to deliver more oxygenated air to the engine. This leads to more efficient combustion when the air combines with your fuel, giving your vehicle more power when you press the gas pedal.