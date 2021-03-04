If you want a truck that’s in top condition, it’s important to know how to maintain and upgrade your diesel engine. Performing regular maintenance and outfitting your truck with top-of-the-line components will boost its appearance, performance, and longevity. In this guide, we’ll go over how to keep your diesel engine in top condition, so you can enjoy your truck for years, if not decades, to come.

Choose the Right Fuel

When you’re at the fuel or gas station, make sure to fill your truck with the highest-quality fuel you can find. Low-quality fuel will negatively impact the fuel injectors’ performance. Your vehicle’s fuel injectors are expensive and prone to damage, which makes providing them with quality fuel important. Another tip for filling up your truck is to never fill it up halfway. If you fill up your tank as much as you can, you won’t have to drive around looking for another gas station as quickly, which can save you both money and fuel.

Perform Regular Maintenance

If you want to avoid damaged, malfunctioning parts, perform regular maintenance on your diesel engine. Make sure you’re doing the following at their respective intervals:

Cleaning your engine. If dirt, grime, and other contaminants start to build up, it can compromise your vehicle’s performance.

Changing the air and fuel filters. You should change your engine’s primary and secondary fuel filters every 10,000 to 15,000 miles, and the air filter every 30,000 miles.

Changing the oil, transmission fluid, and coolant. You should change the oil every 5,000 miles, while the transmission fluid and coolant need replacing every 30,000 miles.

Make Some Modifications

Another way to keep your diesel engine in top condition is to modify it. Your truck is only as good as the components it uses. If you’re looking to increase your truck’s horsepower, torque, or overall performance, consider making some modifications. You can remove parts, add parts, or replace some of the older parts with newer ones. Most modifications are easy enough to do at home, but you should leave others to the professionals.