The world has completely changed in the last couple of months. Social distancing is now a phrase in everyone’s vocabulary. Thousands of people are working remotely, as well. Even though a few businesses are reopening, some employers have allowed their workers to continue remote work. This guide on how to maintain a work-life balance when working from home will keep you sane during these challenging times.

Self-Care

2020 has been a wild year. The news cycle is constantly changing, and watching it can be anxiety-inducing. That’s why it’s important to prioritize your mental health and give yourself a break when necessary. Consider downloading helpful apps that can help you relax if you’re stressed out. You may also want to step away from your computer for a bit and take a nice shower when you need a break. People who are comfortable going out should think about getting a massage, too. One benefit of massage therapy is that it’s incredibly stress-reducing. Just practice social distancing and wear a mask while you’re at the establishment.

Set Boundaries

Most people see working from home as a luxury. After all, nothing beats a commute from the couch. However, one downside of being at home is that people don’t set boundaries for themselves. It’s extremely easy to work longer days and finish a project when you aren’t dying to get out of the office. Try not to fall into this habit. Instead, stick a routine so that you aren’t doing more work than what you’re getting paid to do. You deserve personal time, even if you’re at your house.

Create a Designated Workspace

Working from your couch all day sounds amazing. Yet, it’s nearly impossible to get anything done when you’re in a relaxing spot. Your job can also start to overwhelm you if your work spreads out to other areas of the home. Consider creating a designated workspace while you’re in this situation. Creating this area will force you to stick to boundaries and ensure that your work doesn’t consume every aspect of your life. Don’t let paperwork pile up on your kitchen table—the disorganization will drive you crazy.

People struggling to adjust should read this guide on how to maintain a work-life balance when working from home. Remember to be patient with yourself during this time. Everyone will understand if you have trouble dealing with the craziness that is this year. Try to take things one day at a time and prioritize your well-being.