Getting back into the dating world can seem overwhelming after a year and a half of social distancing. One thing that you want to remember is that first impressions mean everything. How you present yourself to others will determine whether or not you get that second date.

While it may seem stressful, there are many ways to prepare for your first meeting with someone new. Keep reading to learn how to make a good first impression on a date.

Be on Time

It may not seem like a big deal, but punctuality can make or break the first meeting. People want to feel like they are a priority. Arriving late may make a bad first impression by making them feel like you don’t care.

Give yourself some extra time by leaving 10 to 15 minutes early. This should give you enough time to deal with any traveling mishaps, like getting lost or stuck in traffic. If you can’t avoid a late arrival, communicate and keep them informed about your arrival time.

Skip the Small Talk

One way to guarantee a second outing is by engaging in meaningful conversation. When you are thinking about how to make a good first impression on a date, think about some interesting talking points.

Avoid generic questions like “what do you do for a living?” This is important information to know, but not what you should focus your conversation on. Aim for questions that will build intimacy between you and your partner, like:

What is your biggest fear?

What is at the top of your bucket list?

Tell me about your favorite memory.

Dress To Impress

As much as we hate to admit it, appearance plays a huge part in making the first impression. You can tell a lot about a person based on what they like to wear. For a first get-together, you’ll want to look your best in clothing that shows them who you are.

Build an outfit that you are comfortable in, makes you feel good, and fits the occasion. Don’t wear your old tennis shoes to a nice dinner. Putting some effort into how you dress will make them feel like you’ve put thought into them and this experience.

Take the time to think about the way you want others to perceive you. Use these tips to make a good first impression that will make you stand out from the crowd.