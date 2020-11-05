The average set of bedsheets lasts six to eight years before getting to the point of needing to be replaced. But, as with anything, sheets can last much longer if they’re well cared for. That doesn’t just mean you get to wait longer before spending money to replace them. It means your sheets will provide you with more nights of comfortable, restful sleep. If you want to know how to make your bedsheets last, read on.

Wash Them Correctly

Between dust and your sweat, body oils, and dead skin cells, bedsheets accumulate a lot of gunk the more you use them. Washing them is essential for both the sheets and the people sleeping in them. However, if done incorrectly, a trip to the washing machine can take a lot out of them. Don’t just throw your sheets in the wash. Review the instructions for washing your cotton sheets, including what cycle, temperature, and detergent work best for your type of sheets. And when you’re done washing them, be sure you store them correctly.

Buy Multiple Sets

Even when done correctly, washing the bedsheets can still take a toll on them after a while. This is especially true if you wash them weekly, as experts recommend. The best way to avoid this is to have multiple sets of sheets. After you put one in the wash, put a different set on your bed. That way, you’ll need to wash each set less, making them both last longer.

Use Your Bed Only for Sleeping

Beds can serve a lot of purposes during the course of a day. They can serve as workstations, dining room tables, and the best seats in the house at the movies. But the more time you spend in bed, the more you wear down your sheets. Plus, your brain is constantly making connections—the more you associate your bed with wakeful instead of restful activities, the more trouble you’ll have falling asleep. As much as possible, try to reserve your bed for sleeping.

Shower Before Going to Bed

As we mentioned, every time you sleep, your body oils, sweat, and dead skin cells get onto your sheets. This is unavoidable, but you can still do your part to limit the amount of oils that end up on your sheets. One simple way to do this is to shower and wash your face before you crawl into bed at night. When you get into bed clean, your body is less harsh on your sheets as well as more relaxed for sleep. That just goes to show you can make your bedsheets last longer even in your sleep.