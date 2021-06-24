When you’re building your home office, it’s always best to start with the centerpiece of it all: your desk. But picking a desk shouldn’t just be a matter of picking up a ready-to-assemble desk accompanied by a stationary chair. When you’re plotting out your office, make a goal of creating a quiet workspace that inspires and encourages you to do your best. To help you get started, here’s how to pick the right desk for your home office.

Measure for Measure

Before doing anything else, get out your tape measure and see how much space you have to work with. Measure the room and plot out where you wish to place your desk and chair as well as any other furnishings. A too-large desk will leave little flow or ability to easily move around in a smaller room, while a smaller desk will get lost. Leave two feet of space around where you plan to place the desk, and consider whether you want a view out the window or no distractions at all. It might seem like overkill, but deciding now will help you pick the best piece for the job.

Storage and Space

Next, as you shop, decide what your desk absolutely needs in order to be an effective workstation. Do you need room to lay out papers, plans, or blueprints, or do you just need a few square feet on which to write or type? The type of work you do is also a deciding factor. Artists need adjustable drawing tables that can be pitched to make illustration easier, while a programmer will need space above and below for extra screens and drives. Consider how many drawers you’ll need for storing stationery and if you need room for printers, scanners, or other computer peripherals.

Sit or Stand?

Traditionally, most people sit at their desks, but recent studies show that sometimes a standing desk is best. Both types of desks have their pros and cons. Sitting is more comfortable, of course, but sitting for too long is also unhealthy. Standing desks, on the other hand, are useful in helping you remain active and maintain better posture, but they can result in achy legs. Still, there are attachments you can add to a sitting desk that allow you to work while standing up. If you do go with a chair, pick an ergonomically designed one that moves easily and goes easy on your back and legs.

Style It Takes

When deciding how to pick the right desk for your home office, keep your personal and household style in mind. The desk can help you decide how to design the rest of your office. Whether you’re going for a sleek and modern style with a metallic desk or a more old-fashioned, rustic, and woody look, pick the desk and then decorate outwards, reflecting the desk’s look in the other furniture, rug, bookshelves, filing cabinets, and other decorations.