How to Style Ottomans Within Your Living Space

If you aren’t a fan of a coffee table or side table, ottomans can make an excellent addition to your furniture. They blend in amazingly well with the other parts of the furniture. Moreover, they serve as places to put things like blankets, television remotes, and a person’s feet while they sit. Even though these are popular pieces of furniture, many people are still at a loss on how to style ottomans within a living space. Here are a few tips to help you get the most out of yours.

Match Fabrics With the Couch

One of the cardinal rules of having an ottoman is that it must match the style of your couch in some way. This doesn’t mean that it has to be completely identical. Instead, it should contrast effectively with a couch’s material and color. Picking a clashing ottoman to display in your living room will, in practice, draw more attention to it. This will end up making it an undesirable centerpiece and an eyesore that you’ll undoubtedly dispose of immediately.

Have a Table Tray

Table trays are some of the best ways to keep belongings organized on an ottoman while maintaining a stylish appearance. If you have a design flair, there are many different trays with logos, colors, and even artwork that you can choose to use with it. Just remember that this tray will be a pseudo-centerpiece for the whole room. Thus, it must reflect the style of its surroundings.

Store Things Within Them

One of the often-overlooked factors of an ottoman is the storage that it may provide. In many cases, ottomans come with hidden storage compartments underneath their top cushions. You can use these to store anything from videogame controllers to extra pillows. In any case, this will certainly make the room look a bit more stylish and put together simply due to the organization factor.

Whether you want a more functional living space or just more storage, you can be sure that a properly styled ottoman is the perfect piece of furniture for any living room. We hope that you have enjoyed our tips on how to style ottomans within your living space.