How To Take Care of Your Car’s Carpet

Cleaning your car’s carpet can be a very involved process. The process for cleaning your car’s carpet can be quite straightforward if you have the proper materials to get the job done. Here’s how you can take care of your car’s carpet as well as a few tips and tricks to help you get that extra-clean look!

What You’ll Need

You’ll need adequate cleaning materials in order to do a good job. Check if the cleaning agent you’re using has any specific directions that must be followed. Here is a limited list of the tools you’ll need to clean your carpets:

A soft bristle brush

A hard bristle brush

A stain guard

Some multi-surface cleaner

A carpet cleaner

A spot remover

A vacuum

Steps To Cleaning Your Car’s Carpets

Before you start, pick up any large, loose objects on the floor. These will only make it harder to clean the carpets, so removing them now saves you the hassle later. Next, take your vacuum and run it over every part of the car’s floor. Make sure you reach the cracks and crevices under the seats and the dashboard. (In some cases, you may need a hose attachment to reach those areas.) Once the floor is completely free of loose dirt, use your spot cleaner, carpet cleaner, or another multi-surface cleaner to do a general wash. This should bring back the color of the carpet while removing any ground-in dirt. Now you should let the carpets dry! Avoid putting them outside if it’s windy, however, since the wind could blow dirt onto them and ruin your work.

Some Quick Tips

When washing the interiors and exteriors of cars, there are a lot of areas for improvement. Take a look at these tips to bring your car cleaning to the next level.

Use microfiber towels to prevent any scratching on sensitive surfaces (such as Alcantara).

Pay extra attention to the detailing in the controls. Cleaning them can really take the look of your car to the next level.

Never underestimate smell. Hanging an air freshener in your car will make it smell nice all the time. However, take care not to use too many or the smell will be overpowering instead of pleasant.

We hope this guide on how to take care of your car’s carpet has helped you take your car’s interior to the next level. Cleaning the interior requires patience and steadiness. Never get impatient or angry—all stains and spills can be fixed!