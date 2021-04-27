Managing a warehouse can be a difficult task due to the amount of inventory that cycles through and the responsibility of looking after workers. Because of the stress, the ideal qualities of a warehouse manager have to be multifaceted to keep every worker safe while maintaining and optimizing the productivity of the warehouse as a whole.

Knowledgeable About Safety

First and foremost, a manager needs to consider the safety of their workers at all times. Neglecting the wellbeing of employees is one of the most significant lapses in judgment a manager can have, in addition to being a failure of their obligations.

Keep Everyone Safe

Whether it is ensuring that all equipment is in working order, employees have adequate training to do their job, or that the materials that workers are handling are safe. You need to keep an eye on any potential problems and plan on how to increase safety protocols and reduce the threat of injury.

Organizational Abilities

A manager must show that they have the ability to logically and adequately organize a warehouse to maximize productivity while ensuring safety; this includes anything from establishing the direction of workflow, storage of inventory, establishing a system of retrieval, and ensuring that everyone has the tools necessary to do their job.

Always Look for Improvement

Systems can constantly be improved, optimized, or streamlined, and knowing how to improve organization will significantly benefit employees, as well as facilitate better workflow throughout the warehouse. But never sacrifice safety for efficiency—your obligation should be to your workers first and your business second.

Calm Under Pressure

With the weight of responsibility, a manager must have the composure to handle whatever may come their way. If an unexpected problem were to occur—whether it be a collapsed pallet rack, a work-related injury, or a shipment running late—you need to be calm and figure out a plan of action to remedy the situation.

Take Control of The Situation

You need to be at the forefront of the problem when it inevitably occurs; you cannot shift that responsibility to someone else. You need to be there to direct workers on how to handle the issue best and give them guidance to keep everyone else out of danger. This also means that going forward, you need to correct whatever went wrong so that it does not happen in the future.

You Are the Focal Point

One of the most essential characteristics of a warehouse manager is the ability to be okay with facilitating the processes of the business. You must be fine with accepting the responsibility of worker safety, business efficiency, and reliable service.