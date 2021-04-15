There are a lot of little decisions that go into choosing a new vehicle. Some are easy such as its color or whether you want a car or truck. The more important decisions will come before you even start to look at individual vehicles. Getting a new car isn’t something to take lightly; it’s a critical financial decision. To get your head in the right place, here are some important factors when deciding on a new car that you should consider before you head out to look.

Purpose

Knowing why you need a vehicle will help you make your decision much quicker. Do you need to drive to your job in the city? You might not want a huge pickup truck. Plan to go off-roading with your car? Don’t get a tiny Sedan. Knowing the car’s purpose is crucial for knowing how much you want to spend on it and the type of vehicle you want.

Cost Efficiency

Cost itself is probably the most important factor when deciding on a new car. Remember that you can’t just think about the tag price—you’ve got to think about the cost of upkeep as well. Getting spare parts for an expensive vehicle is going to be even more costly and repairs might take longer. You need to keep in mind all the maintenance costs as well as the upfront price.

Safety

Whether you’re buying for you or someone you care about, safety features should be a determining factor. Safety ratings for vehicles are easy to find online, so make sure you do your research before you head over to the dealership. You’ll be glad you did the next time you get into a fender bender.

Added Features

Determining which vehicle you want after you’ve figured out all the previous factors might come down to the features that you want in your car. If you need a heated steering wheel, keep that in mind as you shop. Some of these features, such as backup cameras or improved sound systems, may add to the cost of the car, so you need to determine how much each feature is worth to you.