Photography is a creatively liberating hobby or profession that people can get into at any point in their lives. With the right passion and knowledge on your side, you can learn the ins and outs of photography easily. To help you start off on the right foot, we’ll breakdown a few of the most important photography tips for beginners to know.

Thoroughly Read Your Camera Owner’s Manual

Hands-on experience will teach you so much about a camera. However, that doesn’t mean you should only learn through hands-on experience. After buying your camera, take some time to sit down and read through the owner’s manual. Remember that reading and skimming are two very different things. Make sure you really understand all the functions and capabilities your camera offers. That way, you can use it to the best of its abilities.

Invest in Good Lighting Equipment

Natural lighting can be a great attribute to a photo but not for all photos. In some cases, you’ll need to adjust the lighting in frame to achieve a visually appealing image. You can do this with various external lighting sources, all of which have their own pros and cons depending on what your specific situation requires.

Make sure to research and practice three-point lighting as soon as possible. This method of lighting shots isn’t a requirement for every shoot but it’s a good standard to learn. If you want to get a bit creative with the lighting, you can branch out; when in doubt, though, use three-point lighting.

Choose the Right Background

To enhance the subject you’re photographing, make sure the background complements them properly. For instance, if you’re taking professional headshots for a friend, you might want to use a backdrop instead of photographing the environment you’re standing in. However, don’t just get a random backdrop. Make sure to research helpful tips for choosing photography backdrops so that you have a better understanding of how to find one that properly fits with your subject and tone. However, for outdoor shoots, sometimes nature’s backdrop is all you need.

Research Other Photographers

Learning from the best is the best way to learn. Just like Quentin Tarantino makes films inspired by filmmakers and genres he looks up to, you should do the same thing with your photography. As we touched upon when discussing three-point lighting, you should know the basic rules of photography.

However, by sifting through and taking inspiration from other photographers, you can have a better sense of how to effectively bend photography’s typical rules. This will help you get a better understanding of the industry and, hopefully, it will help you develop your own unique style as well.

These are important photography tips for beginners to understand and remember whenever they’re in the field. The more experience you have in the field, the more in-tune you’ll become with your strengths and weaknesses as a photographer. Whether you’re getting into photography simply as a hobby or with the hopes of it becoming a profession, these tips will help you achieve your vision correctly.