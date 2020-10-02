Intersection at Exeter and Neshoba becomes four-way stop

To improve safety for both pedestrians and motorists, the intersection of Exeter Road and Neshoba Road has been converted from a two-way stop to a four-way stop on Sept. 28.

The conversion to a four-way stop was warranted following a traffic study of the intersection.

Message boards have been placed near the intersection to alert motorists about the upcoming change.

Beginning on Monday, those message boards were removed and replaced with new signage with flashing beacons to continue to remind motorists about the new four-way stop.

The flashing beacons will be removed after approximately 30 days.

Community members are urged to use extra caution at the intersection as drivers and pedestrians become accustomed to the new four-way stop.

• See below for some reminders from the Germantown Police Department about what to do when approaching a four-way stop.

Go in order

Since everyone knows how to take turns, the easiest scenario is when drivers come to a stop at a four-way stop at different times.

When you pull up to the intersection, notice the order of arrival. The vehicle that arrives first gets to go through the intersection first. The second person to pull up to the intersection goes through second and so on.

Right goes first

If two vehicles come to a stop at the four-way stop at the same time and are side-by-side, the right-of-way goes to the person who is on the right. If you are on the left, yield to the other driver and then proceed through the intersection before anyone else who has arrived at the intersection.

Straight, then turn

Two vehicles pulling up to the intersection directly across from each other means that no one is on the right.

The driver who gets the right-of-way is the driver going straight. If both are going straight, there is no need to wait since both vehicles can safely go through the intersection.

Right before left

In this last scenario, two cars pull up to the intersection, directly across the intersection from each other, at the same time.

If one is signaling to go left and the other is signaling to go right, they both intend to turn into the same lane of traffic. The right-of-way goes to the driver who is turning right.

Drivers should always use communication to keep themselves and others safe. Always use your signals to let everyone know which direction you are intending to turn.

If there is any confusion at an intersection on who has the right-of-way, be courteous and use your hand to wave the other person through.