Almost everyone thinks building inspections are a pain. Whether you own a home or office building, it’s disheartening to find out several things need to be fixed. Yet, as thorough as inspectors are, there are a few things they commonly miss. Here are a few items not to overlook when doing a building inspection.

Plumbing

People shouldn’t overlook plumbing problems during a building inspection because it could lead to disastrous results. Inspectors should check piping valves to ensure that everything is secure and that nothing will burst. Those inspecting office buildings should also check lesser-known tools such as a backflow preventers. Backflow preventers stop contaminated water from flowing towards clean water. There are several signs that indicate your backflow preventer is bad. If the water flow is slower than usual or there is a leak, the inspector should make a note of it.

HVAC Systems

HVAC systems are another item not to overlook during a building inspection. It’s especially important to examine HVAC systems in office buildings and warehouses. Workers’ safety can be put at risk if the building conditions become too hot or cold. As a result, inspectors should double-check these devices so that working conditions remain ideal.

Mold and Asbestos

Inspectors must check for mold and asbestos because these substances can be extremely harmful to people in the building. Professionals should check the pipes and other nooks and crannies to ensure that no mold has grown. The inspector should wear a mask and other protective gear during the inspection to remain safe at all times.

As much of a pain as they are, building inspections are necessary to ensure people’s safety. It’s true that inspectors have a lot on their plates during these check-ins. However, there are some items that may not be on their traditional list that deserve to be looked at. The more thorough someone is during an inspection, the safer everyone will be.