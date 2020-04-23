Kelsey nominated to National Football Foundation Team

The Memphis Chapter of the National Football Foundation Team of Distinction nominated Briarcrest senior Carrington Kelsey to be the chapter’s nominee for this prestigious award.

Kelsey was nominated for his academic success as well as his success on the gridiron.

With a weighted 5.36 grade-point average and a 33 ACT score, Kelsey made an excellent nominee for the Memphis chapter.

Kelsey also was a 2019-2020 AutoZone Liberty Bowl All-Star, All-Metro Team player, All-Region defensive back during his Sophomore, junior and senior years.

Kelsey was also elected as team captain of the Saints Varsity football team his junior and senior years.

He was also elected by his fellow players as the Lacrosse Captain his senior year and was this year’s Student Body President and volunteers in the community.