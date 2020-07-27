Last week of early voting, absentee ballot request period for August election

Germantown residents planning to vote early in the State and Federal Primary and County General election only have one week left. Early voting ends on Saturday, Aug. 1. Election Day is Thursday, Aug. 6.

“We have already seen many Tennesseans take advantage of our state’s generous early voting period,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “Voters have one more week to take advantage of the flexibility and convenience of early voting. There’s no need to wait, go vote early today.”

Tennesseans are encouraged to do their part during early voting and on Election Day. This includes wearing a face covering and maintaining a six-foot distance from poll officials and other voters. Voters should expect to see signs with further safety instructions at their polling locations. All poll officials will be wearing face coverings and are trained in social distancing protocols.

Voters can find early voting and Election Day voting locations, view and mark sample ballots and much more with the GoVoteTN app or online at GoVoteTN.com. Download the GoVoteTN app for free in the App Store or Google Play.

State law requires polling locations and the area within a 100-foot boundary surrounding each entrance to remain campaign-free zones. This includes the display or distribution of campaign materials and the solicitation of votes for or against any person, party or question on the ballot in these areas.

Tennesseans voting early or on Election Day should remember to bring valid photo identification to the polls. A driver’s license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, by Tennessee state government or by the federal government are acceptable even if they are expired. College student IDs are not acceptable.

More information about what types of ID are acceptable can be found here: What ID is required when voting? or by calling the Division of Elections toll-free number, 1-877-850-4959.

Voters who want to vote absentee by-mail must submit their request to their local election commission no later than seven (7) days before the election. For the Aug. 6 State and Federal Primary and County General Election, complete absentee by-mail requests must be received by July 30.

For the latest information on early voting and the Aug. 6 election, follow our social media channels Twitter: @SecTreHargett, Facebook: Tennessee Secretary of State and Instagram: @tnsecofstate.

Shelby County Early Voting Site(s)

Polling Location Name:

Second Baptist Church

Address:

4680 Walnut Grove Road

Memphis, TN 38117 (Map)

Hours:

July 17th through August 1st

Monday through Friday (11:00 am – 7:00 pm)

Saturday (10:00 am – 4:00 pm)

Extended hours Saturday August 1st (8:00 am – 4:00 pm)

Polling Location Name:

Abundant Grace Fellowship Church

Address:

1574 East Shelby Drive

Memphis, TN 38116 (Map)

Hours:

July 17th through August 1st

Monday through Friday (11:00 am – 7:00 pm)

Saturday Feb 15th (10:00 am – 4:00 pm)

Saturday Feb 22nd (8:00 am – 4:00 pm)

Polling Location Name:

Agri-Center International

Address:

7777 Walnut Grove Road

Memphis, TN 38120 (Map)

Hours:

July 17th through August 1st

Monday through Friday (11:00 am – 7:00 pm)

Saturday Feb 15th (10:00 am – 4:00 pm)

Saturday Feb 22nd (8:00 am – 4:00 pm)

Polling Location Name:

Anointed Temple of Praise

Address:

3939 Riverdale Road

Memphis, TN 38115 (Map)

Hours:

July 17th through August 1st

Monday through Friday (11:00 am – 7:00 pm)

Saturday (10:00 am – 4:00 pm)

Extended hours Saturday August 1st (8:00 am – 4:00 pm)

Polling Location Name:

Baker Community Center

Address:

7942 Church Road

Millington, TN 38053 (Map)

Hours:

July 17th through August 1st

Monday through Friday (11:00 am – 7:00 pm)

Saturday (10:00 am – 4:00 pm)

Extended hours Saturday August 1st (8:00 am – 4:00 pm)

Polling Location Name:

Berclair Church of Christ

Address:

4536 Summer Avenue

Memphis, TN 38122 (Map)

Hours:

July 17th through August 1st

Monday through Friday (11:00 am – 7:00 pm)

Saturday (10:00 am – 4:00 pm)

Extended hours Saturday August 1st (8:00 am – 4:00 pm)

Polling Location Name:

Compassion Church

Address:

3505 South Houston Levee Road

Germantown, TN 38139 (Map)

Hours:

July 17th through August 1st

Monday through Friday (11:00 am – 7:00 pm)

Saturday (10:00 am – 4:00 pm)

Extended hours Saturday August 1st (8:00 am – 4:00 pm)

Polling Location Name:

Collierville Church of Christ

Address:

575 West Shelton Road

Collierville, TN 38017 (Map)

Hours:

July 17th through August 1st

Monday through Friday (11:00 am – 7:00 pm)

Saturday (10:00 am – 4:00 pm)

Extended hours Saturday August 1st (8:00 am – 4:00 pm)

Polling Location Name:

Dave Wells Community Center

Address:

915 Chelsea Avenue

Memphis, TN 38107 (Map)

Hours:

July 17th through August 1st

Monday through Friday (11:00 am – 7:00 pm)

Saturday (10:00 am – 4:00 pm)

Extended hours Saturday August 1st (8:00 am – 4:00 pm)

Polling Location Name:

Glenview Community Center

Address:

1141 South Barksdale Street

Memphis, TN 38114 (Map)

Hours:

July 17th through August 1st

Monday through Friday (11:00 am – 7:00 pm)

Saturday (10:00 am – 4:00 pm)

Extended hours Saturday August 1st (8:00 am – 4:00 pm)

Polling Location Name:

Greater Lewis Street Baptist Church

Address:

152 East Parkway North

Memphis, TN 38104 (Map)

Hours:

July 17th through August 1st

Monday through Friday (11:00 am – 7:00 pm)

Saturday (10:00 am – 4:00 pm)

Extended hours Saturday August 1st (8:00 am – 4:00 pm)

Polling Location Name:

Greater Middle Baptist Church

Address:

4982 Knight Arnold Road

Memphis, TN 38118 (Map)

Hours:

July 17th through August 1st

Monday through Friday (11:00 am – 7:00 pm)

Saturday (10:00 am – 4:00 pm)

Extended hours Saturday August 1st (8:00 am – 4:00 pm)

Polling Location Name:

Mississippi Blvd. Church (Family Life Center)

Address:

70 N Bellevue Blvd

Memphis, TN 38104 (Map)

Hours:

July 17th through August 1st

Monday through Friday (11:00 am – 7:00 pm)

Saturday (10:00 am – 4:00 pm)

Extended hours Saturday August 1st (8:00 am – 4:00 pm)

Polling Location Name:

Mt. Zion Baptist Church

Address:

60 S Parkway East

Memphis, TN 38106 (Map)

Hours:

July 17th through August 1st

Monday through Friday (11:00 am – 7:00 pm)

Saturday (10:00 am – 4:00 pm)

Extended hours Saturday August 1st (8:00 am – 4:00 pm)

Polling Location Name:

New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church

Address:

7786 Poplar Pike

Germantown, TN 38138 (Map)

Hours:

July 17th through August 1st

Monday through Friday (11:00 am – 7:00 pm)

Saturday (10:00 am – 4:00 pm)

Extended hours Saturday August 1st (8:00 am – 4:00 pm)

Polling Location Name:

Raleigh United Methodist Church

Address:

3295 Powers Road

Memphis, TN 38128 (Map)

Hours:

July 17th through August 1st

Monday through Friday (11:00 am – 7:00 pm)

Saturday (10:00 am – 4:00 pm)

Extended hours Saturday August 1st (8:00 am – 4:00 pm)

Polling Location Name:

Riverside Missionary Baptist Church

Address:

3560 South Third Street

Memphis, TN 38109 (Map)

Hours:

July 17th through August 1st

Monday through Friday (11:00 am – 7:00 pm)

Saturday (10:00 am – 4:00 pm)

Extended hours Saturday August 1st (8:00 am – 4:00 pm)

Polling Location Name:

The Refuge Church

Address:

9817 Huff N Puff Road

Lakeland, TN 38002 (Map)

Hours:

July 17th through August 1st

Monday through Friday (11:00 am – 7:00 pm)

Saturday (10:00 am – 4:00 pm)

Extended hours Saturday August 1st (8:00 am – 4:00 pm)

Polling Location Name:

White Station Church of Christ

Address:

1106 Colonial Road

Memphis, TN 38117 (Map)

Hours:

July 17th through August 1st

Monday through Friday (11:00 am – 7:00 pm)

Saturday (10:00 am – 4:00 pm)

Extended hours Saturday August 1st (8:00 am – 4:00 pm)

Polling Location Name:

Solomon Temple MB Church

Address:

1460 Winchester Road

Memphis, TN 38116 (Map)

Hours:

July 17th through August 1st

Monday through Friday (11:00 am – 7:00 pm)

Saturday (10:00 am – 4:00 pm)

Extended hours Saturday August 1st (8:00 am – 4:00 pm)

Polling Location Name:

Arlington Safe Room

Address:

11842 Otto Lane

Arlington, TN 38002 (Map)

Hours:

July 17th through August 1st

Monday through Friday (11:00 am – 7:00 pm)

Saturday (10:00 am – 4:00 pm)

Extended hours Saturday August 1st (8:00 am – 4:00 pm)

Polling Location Name:

Harmony Church

Address:

6740 St. Elmo Road

Memphis, TN 38135 (Map)

Hours:

July 17th through August 1st

Monday through Friday (11:00 am – 7:00 pm)

Saturday (10:00 am – 4:00 pm)

Extended hours Saturday August 1st (8:00 am – 4:00 pm)

Polling Location Name:

The Pursuit of God Church (Bellevue Frayser)

Address:

3759 North Watkins Street

Memphis, TN 38127 (Map)

Hours:

July 17th through August 1st

Monday through Friday (11:00 am – 7:00 pm)

Saturday (10:00 am – 4:00 pm)

Extended hours Saturday August 1st (8:00 am – 4:00 pm)

Polling Location Name:

James Meredith Bldg – Shelby County Office Building

Address:

157 Poplar Avenue

Memphis, TN 38103 (Map)

Hours:

July 17th through August 1st

Monday through Friday (9:00 am – 5:00 pm)

Saturday (10:00 am – 4:00 pm)

Extended hours Saturday August 1st (8:00 am – 4:00 pm)

Polling Location Name:

Mt Pisgah M. B. Church

Address:

1234 Pisgah Road

Memphis, TN 38016 (Map)

Hours:

July 17th through August 1st

Monday through Friday (11:00 am – 7:00 pm)

Saturday (10:00 am – 4:00 pm)

Extended hours Saturday August 1st (8:00 am – 4:00 pm)

Polling Location Name:

Briarwood Baptist Church

Address:

1900 North Germantown Parkway

Cordova, TN 38018 (Map)

Hours:

July 17th through August 1st

Monday through Friday (11:00 am – 7:00 pm)

Saturday (10:00 am – 4:00 pm)

Extended hours Saturday August 1st (8:00 am – 4:00 pm)