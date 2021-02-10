Leadership Germantown raises funds for new ‘rescue randy’

Leadership Germantown (LG) continues to support the community, not just through their program, but through their involvement in many activities throughout Germantown.



Through support from the Leadership Germantown Alumni Association, local civic groups and businesses, LG was able to raise funds for the Germantown Fire Department to purchase a new “Rescue Randy.”



For those who don’t know, Rescue Randy is a 165-pound weighted training manikin that GFD uses during simulations and training exercises in the burn building at Fire Station 4.



“LG is about building communities of people who are passionate and want to continually improve the city,” stated Leadership Germantown Program Director Andrew Israel.

“As an organization, we are proud to support GFD and their training activities,” Israel added.