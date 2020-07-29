Leading the Charge

The Germantown horses are leading the way in the Germantown Fighting Together campaign to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Horse statues scattered around the city are now donning face masks to remind and encourage others to do the same.

The masked horses are part of a city initiative designed to encourage residents and visitors to take personal responsibility for helping to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Germantown Fighting Together is about taking responsibility for the health of our community by taking personal steps to ensure the health of ourselves and our loved ones by wearing a mask, frequent hand washing and social distancing.

1) Wash you hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

2) If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.

3) Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

“These three small actions can make a big difference for your firefighters and police officers as we continue to do our work,” said Fire Chief John Selberg, who also serves as the city’s emergency management director.