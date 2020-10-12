The majority of people don’t have a disposable income and need to stretch their money as far as possible. People on the internet like to tell you that you need to either make more money or cut your expenses. Not only is that tip obvious, but it’s not very helpful. If you were to take a step back and look at your spending habits, the majority of your expenses are probably related to your lifestyle. If you want to take control of your finances, check out these lifestyle changes that will help you save money in our guide below.

Reduce How Often You Go Out To Eat

Many of us are guilty of eating out more than we probably should, and it makes sense—you don’t have to cook or clean up or worry about altering your already busy schedule. We know you don’t want to hear this, but eating out is one of the easiest ways to drain your bank account. A couple could go out to dinner and spend a week’s worth of groceries in one meal, not including the tip. Start buying and preparing your own food. You’ll be surprised how much money you have after a month or two of this minor change.

Stop Using Credit Cards

We get it—you’re using the credit card for the rewards. The problem is that credit cards encourage people to spend more money than they actually have and can get people into some major debt. Some people argue that they use their credit cards because they don’t have the money right now, but they will after their next paycheck. The problem with that is you’re spending money you don’t have, and you’ll never get ahead. Saving should be your primary goal, and credit cards only work against that goal.

Be Intentional With the Items You Purchase

Many people make purchases impulsively without thinking much about the item or service. Passive spending is a one-way ticket to becoming broke. You must ask yourself before every purchase if you actually need the product or service. If you struggle with compulsive spending, consider putting a time limit on yourself before purchasing. For example, if something is over $100, wait a week, and see if you still want or need that item a week later.

Consider Moving Into a Tiny Home

We know this may sound crazy, but don’t worry—not all tiny homes are trailers that are 100 square feet. You can get tiny homes that are practically like condos at a fraction of the price. Many of the mortgage payments for a tiny home are less than $500 a month, depending on the location. In addition to the financial aspect, there are several other benefits of living in a tiny house, so they’re worth checking out.

Everybody should have a budget, otherwise you won’t know where your money is going. Once you have a budget, however, you’ll probably find that a lot of your spending is related to your lifestyle. We hope you consider at least one of these lifestyle changes that will help you save money to take control of your finances.