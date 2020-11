South Korean artist Haeran Dee Tharp had her first exhibition over the weekend at Crye-Leike Realtors in Germantown at 3030 Forest-Hill Irene Road. Tharp moved to the United States in 1992 and graduated from Northwest Mississippi Community College. She now lives on a hay farm in Byhalia, Miss. Her exhibit, “Unconditional Love,” focuses on the animals she encounters on the farm. In the future her pieces will likely hang at the Germantown Community Theatre.